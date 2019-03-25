He said that his critics are deliberately trying not to see the progress he is bringing into the livelihood of Ghanaians.

Addressing a durbar of the chiefs and people of Tumu, Nana Addo said: "Some traditional Jeremiahs who are saying you can’t do this, you can’t do this. They have been saying it all along that I can’t do this and I can’t do that. They should open their eyes. I am doing it all, one by one.”

“The commitment that I have made to the people of Ghana…and that we are going to witness a revival and a redevelopment are on course and our programme for government is on course", he added.

President Akufo-Addo also assured the people of Tumu that development across the nation will be done without any discrimination.

“Two other additional dams are under construction under the Sustainable Land and Water Management Project so it brings to a total 13 dams under construction here in Sissala East. I want to make the promise I made that, in my time, we are going to have all year farming in the Upper West, Upper East and all the northern sectors of our country. That is going to be one of the legacies I want to leave the people of Ghana, and we are on course to do that,” the President said.

Nana Addo was in Tumu in the Upper West Region to climax their annual Paari Gbiele festival.