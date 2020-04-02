The presidential aspirant said this is due to the shambolic nature our leaders have handled our resources over the years.

He said the emergency of Covid-19 has exposed our leaders in how they have managed infrastructural development over the years.

”I am happy coronavirus has arrived. Whoever developed the virus has done well because it has exposed African leaders and their poor leadership,” he said.

Mr. Akaploo told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that, the outbreak has shown that Ghana and Africa as a whole, is not prepared for lockdown compared to the European countries.

The outbreak he argued is a ”biological weapon” which has been introduced. This is why people are being asked to stay home”.

”Some workers in the hospitality industry have been asked to go home. The government must, therefore, pay these workers. We have to do it,” he added.

Ghana has recorded nine more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID 19) as of Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The Ghana Health Service confirmed on its Twitter handle.

This brings the number of infected people in Ghana to 204.