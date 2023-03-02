I’m not above the law, I’ve learnt a lot from this case – McDan speaks after contempt sentence

Speaking to journalists after the sentence, McDan said he has learnt a lot from his conviction by the court and will put measures in place to ensure he does not find himself on the wrong side of the law in the future.

“I have nothing against the court and its decision. In fact, I have the utmost respect for the judges in the country and confidence in our judiciary system. Although the court has taken a decision in the matter, I’m not above the law and I want to put on record that the contempt was in no way deliberate as I have been on a busy schedule and some of these things have not been properly brought to my attention.

“This development will help me better manage my time very well and it shows that our courts are working rather well and so no matter the calibre of person, once you fall on the wrong side of the law, you will be punished.

“This case has made me learn a lot and now my trust and respect for the judges and courts in Ghana have increased. I really hold the courts in high esteem and want to congratulate the judge who found me contemptuous,” starrfm.com.gh quotes McDan as saying.

The business mogul disclosed that the fine imposed on him by the court as punishment for the contempt has been paid.

“The fine given by the Court has since been paid and I want to advise every citizen in this country to respect the court as no one is above the law court which is one of the highest authorities in our land,” he revealed.

The General Jurisdiction of the Accra High Court found McDan guilty after he had deliberately disobeyed its orders over a disputed parcel of lands at East Legon.

Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo, a Justice of the Court of Appeal sitting as an additional High Court Judge imposed a fine of GHc40,000 McDan as punishment for his offence.