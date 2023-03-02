He said this among other things during the launch of his flagbearership campaign themed ‘Building The Ghana We Want Together’ in Ho, the Volta Regional capital on Thursday, February 2.
I'll cancel payment of ex-gratia if I become President again - Mahama promises
Former President John Dramani Mahama who is aspiring to become the flagbearer to lead the National Democratic Congress into the 2024 elections has promised to cancel ex-gratia payments to members of the executive if he becomes President of Ghana again.
Recommended articles
“The payment of ex-gratia to members of the executive under article 71 will be scrapped,” Mahama said.
While addressing party members and supporters, Mahama took a swipe at the incumbent Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government, saying they came promising to make Ghana better but ended up running its economy aground.
“Our present state and its effect on our people trouble me a lot,” lamented, adding “We will not run a government of slogans, instead we will run a government of action.”
According to the former President, where the NPP government has taken Ghana’s economy, it is only an experienced person like him who has what it takes to redeem it from the current abyss.
“Ghana at this time does not need a ‘try-me-too-leader. Ghana needs a leader who accepts responsibility and works to fix the problem and not one who shifts blame to others,” myjoyonline.com quotes Mahama as saying.
He is seeking to lead the biggest opposition party to recapture power from the governing NPP administration in 2024. He is facing competition from some other contenders such as former Finance Minister Dr Kwabena Dufour, and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu among others.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh