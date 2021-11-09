RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I’m ready to testify if an independent investigator is brought in to probe 2020 elections – Mahama

Evans Annang

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections, John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he is ready to testify against the Electoral Commission on the 2020 elections.

According to the former President, he is willing to testify under oath if an independent investigator is brought in to probe the elections.

In an interview on Radio XYZ, Mr. Mahama said: “I want an investigation and so that is why we said come in the witness box and testify under oath and you said you won’t do it. After you refused and I am criticizing you, you are having issues. If you had sat in the witness box and we had asked you all this question, what grounds would I have to be going around to say that you did this or did that”.

Welcoming the EC’s invitation for an investigation into the election, Mr Mahama maintained that he would prefer such an investigation to be conducted by an independent body like the ECOWAS if possible and not the Ghana Police Service.

John Mahama
John Mahama Pulse Ghana

"That is what I want, they said we should have an investigation, let's have an investigation. But I don’t know if the police are the best to do that. I don’t know what the police are going to investigate.”

“We want an independent inquiry or let’s go to ECOWAS. ECOWAS has an electoral body, let them come and investigate Ghana’s election of 2020. I will welcome it, I will testify. Under oath, I will swear an oath and testify. I won’t run away from the witness box,” Mr Mahama said.

John Mahama is currently on a Thank You tour in the Greater Accra Region. He has since toured 15 regions, wrapping up with the latest in the nation’s most populous region.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

