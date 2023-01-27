“I will be the last person to say that and if I said that then it was an error. What I wanted to say was that this is not the time to drop somebody and elevate another. This is what I was trying to say and if in the process I said something different, I must apologise, and I am very sorry. I cannot denigrate any of my colleagues.”
I’m sorry for calling you a nonentity – Avoka apologises to Ato Forson
Cletus Apul Avoka, Member of Parliament for Zebilla East has apologized for his recent comment that described Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as a nonentity.
The former Majority Leader in an earlier interview with Citi News described the timing of the appointment of Ato Forson as wrong adding that the party did not have the luxury of time to turn a nonentity into a hero.
“This is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is not the time to make nobody a somebody, this is the time to galvanise all of us to fight the NPP so that we can win elections, not to make heroes out of nonentities, this is not the time,” Mr Avoka said on Tuesday.
The NDC earlier this week replaced Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.
The NDC in a letter addressed to Haruna Iddrisu, the Member of Parliament for Tamale-South who was the leader of the Minority has been replaced by Ato Forson.
James Klutse Avezi, MP for Ketu-North who was his deputy has been replaced by Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembele Constituency, while Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu Constituency replaces Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region as the Chief Whip.
Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyoe-Ghansah First and Second deputy Whips respectively have maintained their positions.
