IMF bailout won't affect free SHS and Agenda 111 — Gov't

"We want to assure people that we have been here [at the IMF] before and irrespective of that we still ensured development… and this time will be no different.

"From 2017 to 2019, we still implemented the school feeding under an IMF programme and we even expanded it. In 2017 when we came it was around 1.3 million children [benefiting from school feeding], but in 2019 we had moved to almost two million children under the IMF programme. In September 2017 under an IMF programme, we did implement Free Senior High School programme," she said Accra-based Asaase radio

Pulse Ghana

She assured that the government has plans to stabilize the current economic situation.

With the government's plans to maintain the policies, she is optimistic that social interventions such as free SHS, school feeding programs, and others will be preserved to continue to serve low-income Ghanaians.

"We have plans in place that we believe will help us stabilize the economy… other bilateral neighbours will also come in to help us in building back the economy.