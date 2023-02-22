IMF is pleased Ghana is making progress to come to the Board — Kristalina Georgieva

She said the IMF supports Ghana's efforts to stabilize the economy and promote an inclusive recovery.

In a Twitter post, she said "Wonderful to meet President @NAkufoAddo at #MSC2023. Very pleased to hear authorities are making progress on bringing the staff-level agreement to the IMF Exec. Board. We support Ghana’s efforts to stabilize the economy & promote an inclusive recovery."

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Ghana will secure the financial bailout it is seeking from the IMF by March 2023.

He said everything that is required for Ghana to do or submit in order to reach an agreement with the fund has been done, and optimistic the processes have been finalized.