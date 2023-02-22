According to her, the deal should be reached and finalized before the end of the year.
IMF is pleased Ghana is making progress to come to the Board — Kristalina Georgieva
The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has stated that she is happy with the deal between Ghana and the IMF.
She said the IMF supports Ghana's efforts to stabilize the economy and promote an inclusive recovery.
In a Twitter post, she said "Wonderful to meet President @NAkufoAddo at #MSC2023. Very pleased to hear authorities are making progress on bringing the staff-level agreement to the IMF Exec. Board. We support Ghana’s efforts to stabilize the economy & promote an inclusive recovery."
Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said Ghana will secure the financial bailout it is seeking from the IMF by March 2023.
He said everything that is required for Ghana to do or submit in order to reach an agreement with the fund has been done, and optimistic the processes have been finalized.
He stressed that there was a vital need for other creditors to support the efforts that his government was undertaking to restructure both the external and domestic debts of the country, to enable the IMF deal to fall through quickly.
