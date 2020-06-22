The unfortunate incident happened on Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Kuyuli in the Tatale District of the Northern Region.

In a statement, the Immigration Service said two of its officers were pursuing some smugglers on a motorcycle.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Immigration Officers promoted after rejecting bribe from illegal migrants

The Service noted that Kuyuli is an unapproved route from Tatale which many use to enter neighbouring Togo.

The two officers unfortunately crashed their car while chasing the smugglers, with one of them confirmed dead on arrival at the Tatale District Hospital.

The other officer has since been transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital after sustaining severe injuries.

“The command of the Ghana Immigration Service is sending a serious warning to those who are involved in smuggling activities in the country to advise themselves to desist from it or be dealt with mirthlessly when they are caught,” the statement added.

Read the Ghana Immigration Service’s full statement below: