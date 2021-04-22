RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Eastern Region: Immigration officers arrest 18 Nigerians for illegal entry

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) have arrested eighteen Nigerians who entered Ghana illegally.

Immigrants (File photo)

Pulse Ghana

The immigrants were arrested on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in the Eastern Region by a team made up of the Military and personnel from the Immigration Service.

The arrested immigrants are Faith Stephen, 27, Jennifer Mesarawon, 29, Joseph Ekene, 30, Joseph Shola, 27, Isreal Masarawon, 30, David Pepple, 35, Chamaka Ndunuisi, 20 and Chimezia Nwokebi,30.

The rest are Idoeho Kelly, 30, Godsima Akpeghughu, 21, Chiama Udubusi, 21, Joy Uvo, 25, Ojo Lucky 23, Ajuwa Friday, 25, Atabe Clement, 52, Wisdom Mama, 54, Dappa Godsgift,36, and Kwablah Fodo, 27 who claimed to be from Ghana.

The suspects made up of both males and females were on board a VW Crafter bus with registration number GR 5314-21 and were from Aflao to Madina in Accra when they were arrested.

The driver and mate of the vehicle Mawuli Katasi, 32, and Kofi Nyavedzi, 35 were also arrested to assist the investigation.

The suspects have been handed over to the Immigration officials in Lower Manya for further investigation.

