Eastern Region: Immigration officers arrest 18 Nigerians for illegal entry

The arrested immigrants are Faith Stephen, 27, Jennifer Mesarawon, 29, Joseph Ekene, 30, Joseph Shola, 27, Isreal Masarawon, 30, David Pepple, 35, Chamaka Ndunuisi, 20 and Chimezia Nwokebi,30.

The rest are Idoeho Kelly, 30, Godsima Akpeghughu, 21, Chiama Udubusi, 21, Joy Uvo, 25, Ojo Lucky 23, Ajuwa Friday, 25, Atabe Clement, 52, Wisdom Mama, 54, Dappa Godsgift,36, and Kwablah Fodo, 27 who claimed to be from Ghana.

The suspects made up of both males and females were on board a VW Crafter bus with registration number GR 5314-21 and were from Aflao to Madina in Accra when they were arrested.

The driver and mate of the vehicle Mawuli Katasi, 32, and Kofi Nyavedzi, 35 were also arrested to assist the investigation.