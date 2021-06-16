RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Insecurity under Nana Addo alarming - NDC MP

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The Member of Parliament for Jaman North, Ahenkwah Yaw Frederick is blaming President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the series of recent crimes that have characterised the nation since he assumed power.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

According to him, the President has failed Ghanaians woefully and further exposed the country to danger, political insecurity, attacks, and indiscipline.

This is in relation to a police officer escorting a bullion van who was shot dead at Adedenko, Metal Market Road near James Town by a four-member gang of armed robbers in Accra.

The police officer, identified as Constable Emmanuel Osei, was killed on the spot together with a trader selling her wares close to the scene, also identified as Efua Badu.

"I am aware of the unprecedented insecurity in our country, which is becoming a major threat to foreign and domestic investment in our economy," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"We urge the Akufo-Addo administration to be up and doing. It is the duty of the government to secure the lives of its citizens," he said.

He said the country's reputation as a peaceful destination in the sub-region is being threatened by the recent spate of violent crimes that have often seen no justice for victims.

