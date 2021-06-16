Insecurity under Nana Addo alarming - NDC MP

This is in relation to a police officer escorting a bullion van who was shot dead at Adedenko, Metal Market Road near James Town by a four-member gang of armed robbers in Accra.

The police officer, identified as Constable Emmanuel Osei, was killed on the spot together with a trader selling her wares close to the scene, also identified as Efua Badu.

"I am aware of the unprecedented insecurity in our country, which is becoming a major threat to foreign and domestic investment in our economy," he said on Accra-based Kingdom FM.

"We urge the Akufo-Addo administration to be up and doing. It is the duty of the government to secure the lives of its citizens," he said.