The new COO is Elizabeth Hayfron Asare, who joined the organization in 2018 as the Deputy Editor for the Magazine, became the acting Editor and is now the COO.

Ms. Lys as she is affectionately called by her colleagues is a dedicated, diligent and hardworking woman with over thirty (30) years of experience in the media. She has worked with some of the leading media organizations in Ghana as well as some notable organizations outside Ghana.

Her passion and commitment to work has earned her this significant position. She is said to leave remarkable footprints of selfless leadership skills wherever she goes.

Prior to joining Krif Media (Integrity Magazine), Ms. Lys was the Continental Executive Director of African Queens and Women Cultural Leaders Network (AQWCLN) a Non-Profit Organization across Africa, committed to fostering change in the economic, social and cultural life of African women.

She previously served as a member of the Public Information Unit of the United Nation’s (UN) Mission in Liberia and was part of the team that worked on the implementation of Support to National Reconciliation in Liberia; worked in private practice as a Media Consultant and was a facilitator for UNDP Governance office’s training of journalists 2003-2004 and the UNDP/ National Media Commission’s training of Journalists Programme in 2006/ 2007.

She is a Board Member for Values for Life and GDA Concepts Limited.

Between 2002 and 2005 Ms. Lys worked with Agoo Magazine after having been at Ghanaian Times of New Times Corporation rising through the ranks from Reporter to Chief Reporter from 1990 to 2002.

A member of the Ghana Journalists Association, Editors’ Forum and Institute of Financial and Economic Journalist, Mrs. Asare has trained and mentored several notable journalists. She is godmother (at large) of the well-known “Coffeeshop Mafia” which had the likes of Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, Egbert Fabille Jnr, Chairman General, Kwami Sefa Kayi, Randy Abbey, Nana Fredua Agyeman Ofori Atta, among others. Some early participants of the august group included Sonny Decker, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, former President John Dramani Mahama, Moses Asaga, and some MPs and Ministers of State who met to discuss topical issues that were major headlines for most national publications and came up during Newsfile discussions.

Ms. Lys has Master’s Degree in Governance Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (2010) and a Diploma in Journalism from Ghana Institute of Journalism (1988), in addition to a number of certificates from the School of Communication Studies, Legon and other recognizable organizations.