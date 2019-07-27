It follows an urgent question on the matter filed by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Builsa North, Mr James Agalga.

The minister will appear before MPs on Tuesday - July 30, 2019, according to the Majority Leader and Chairman of the Business Committee of Parliament, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, when he presented the business statement of Parliament for next week ending August 2, 2019.

Ghana has in recent days witnessed kidnapping incidents involving both locals and foreigners.

It will be recalled that two Canadian females, 19 and 20 years respectively, were kidnapped and later rescued in the Ashanti Region.

While a search is still on to find the missing Takoradi girls who were kidnapped between August and December 2018.

In April 2019, an Indian businessman was also kidnapped by unknown persons in Kumasi. He has since been rescued.

Speaking to a gathering at Bawdie-Dompim in the Amenfi West District last Wednesday as part of his tour of the Western Region, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the government was not sleeping over the missing Takoradi girls.

“We are not sleeping on the three missing young women. It is important to note that those involved are wicked and crafty people and the team is working to rescue them,” the President said.