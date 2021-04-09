RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Investigate police officer accused of exhuming dead bodies - IGP orders

The Inspector General of Police, James Oppong Boanuh has instructed the Central Regional Police Command to investigate the officer accused of exhuming dead bodies.

The officer, Superintendent Robert Kobil is alleged to have exhumed about 10 dead bodies from the Gomoa Fawomaye Cemetery and bolted.

In an statement to the media, the IGP urged the residents to remain calm and cooperate with the Police Commander of the area.

“The Police Administration, therefore, calls on the general public, especially the Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye to remain calm,” the statement said

“He [the IGP] further appeals to Nananom of Gomoa Fawomaye to cooperate with the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs. Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong in the investigation of the matter,” the statement added.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE IGP

IGP DIRECTS INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED EXHUMATION OF BODIES AT GOMOA FAWOMAYE.

1. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has directed the Central Regional Police Commander to investigate an allegation that "TA] police officer known as Superintendent Robert Kobil from Gomoa Kyiren in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region has allegedly exhumed and bolted with over 10 dead bodies from the Gomoa Fawomaye Cemetery". The allegation is reported to have been made by the Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye at a press conference.

2. The Police Administration therefore, calls on the general public, especially the Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye to remain calm. He further appeals to Nananom of Gomoa Fawomaye to cooperate with the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mrs. Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong in the investigation of the matter.

Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman (Mrs.)

Superintendent of Police

Director, Public Affairs

