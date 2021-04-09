Investigate police officer accused of exhuming dead bodies - IGP orders

1. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. James Oppong-Boanuh has directed the Central Regional Police Commander to investigate an allegation that "TA] police officer known as Superintendent Robert Kobil from Gomoa Kyiren in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region has allegedly exhumed and bolted with over 10 dead bodies from the Gomoa Fawomaye Cemetery". The allegation is reported to have been made by the Chiefs and residents of Gomoa Fawomaye at a press conference.