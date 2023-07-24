The youth had claimed that a young man who was picked up in a police swoop was brutalised by the officers, leading to his death.
Irate youth vandalize Asawase police station over death of colleague
A group of young men in Asawase in the Ashanti Region attacked a local police station last night over the death of their colleague.
The crowd later besieged the police station and destroyed properties on sight.
Unconfirmed images widely shared online show shattered windows of the police station, destroyed benches and a badly damaged metering system, taking the facility off the grid.
In a report by Asaase Radio, the victim resisted police arrest which led to him being rushed to the hospital.
“The information is that initially they resisted the police arrest, and during the struggle one of them was sent to the hospital but was later confirmed dead,” the assembly member for the Asawase West Electoral Area Gideon Okai said.
“So, they came and attacked the police,” Okai added. “They threw stones and damaged property, leaving only one policewoman to her fate. So, I had to call for reinforcement. The police officers who came around had to fire warning shots to disperse them.”
He claimed that those attackers are not members of his electoral area, indicating that they had earlier threatened to set the police station ablaze.
“And so, for now, joint police and military officers have taken over the police station. This is to quell this planned attack. It is important to state that these are not members of my electoral area,” Okai added.
Commissioned on 18 September 2015, the police station served the people of Asawase and its environs following the growing spate of crimes in the area.
