Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

#IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of Otabil declare loyalty


Capital Bank Collapse #IstandwithOtabil: Supporters of Otabil declare loyalty

The founder of the International Central Gospel Church has been bashed because he was the board chairman of the now defunct bank.

  • Published:
Mensa Otabil play

Mensa Otabil

Following days of swelling criticism against Pastor Mensah Otabil over his role in the collapse of Capital Bank, his followers are now rallying behind him on social media.

The founder of the International Central Gospel Church has been bashed because he was the board chairman of the now defunct bank.

READ MORE: The people living in Accra are dirty – Pastor Mensa Otabil

The central bank collapsed the bank in August 2017 over liquidity challenges.

Pastor Otabil stands accused of supervising the mismanagement of GHC610 relief package to Capital Bank from the Bank of Ghana.

According to the BoG report, the bank's board, chaired by Pastor Otabil, doled out ¢27.5m to a board member for "business promotion.

The board also approved an expenditure of ¢2.6M and $50,000 on “re-branding.”

The board, the report said, also “ratified” a proposal to increase the fees and benefits of directors, including two first and business class air tickets for all members of the board.

READ MORE:  It’s ‘incorrect’ to implicate me in Capital Bank collapse – Ato Essien

In addition, an amount of 130m was transferred to Alltime Capital by CEO of the Bank Ato Essien and the money was to be paid back in five months with assurance from the chairman, Mensah Otabil.

Using the hashtag #Istandwithotabil, his followers are sending words of sympathy and  solidarity, declaring him as a man of integrity.

Below are some of the tweets.

 

 

 

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Recreation Facility: Shocking photos show Rattray park in deplorable state Recreation Facility Shocking photos show Rattray park in deplorable state
Jailed: Two jailed 25 years for robbery in Tamale Jailed Two jailed 25 years for robbery in Tamale
Disappointment: Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to men Disappointment Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to men
Maternity Block: Akufo-Addo: I'll complete 40-year-old abandoned KATH Maternity Block Maternity Block Akufo-Addo: I'll complete 40-year-old abandoned KATH Maternity Block
President: Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project President Nana Akufo-Addo cuts sod for Kumasi roads facelift project
Sex Life: Wives in Central region complain about noise pollution; say it distracts their night sex Sex Life Wives in Central region complain about noise pollution; say it distracts their night sex

Recommended Videos

Police Assault: Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail Police Assault Midland 'commando' police officer granted GH¢60,000 bail
Homosexuality: Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo Homosexuality Gov’t has no plans for same-sex marriage – Akufo-Addo
Rev Obofuor: I have 14 companies, I don’t make my money from church – Pastor Rev Obofuor I have 14 companies, I don’t make my money from church – Pastor



Top Articles

1 Nationwide Tour Akufo-Addo starts 5-day Ashanti Regional tourbullet
2 Disappointment Stop giving us just one round of sex - Queen mother to menbullet
3 Katanka Car Kantanka releases Ghana's own G-Wagonbullet
4 KNUST Conti, Katanga embark on 'Say No to Mixed Hall Demo' todaybullet
5 Crime Man arrested for attempting suicide on President's convoybullet
6 LGBT Rights I will never legalize homosexuality - Akufo-Addobullet
7 Sex Life Wives in Central region complain about noise...bullet
8 Disappointment Ghana is a not a serious country - Former...bullet
9 Galamsey Gun-wielding Chinese illegal miners arrestedbullet
10 Police Assault Midland 'commando' police officer...bullet

Related Articles

Marriage Material Stop hustling for husbands after acting 'silly' in your youth - Otabil tells young ladies
Agony 3 dead after drowning at Tawala Beach
Good Friday Not even pastors can curse you – Mensa Otabil
Pray For Me I love you but don't 'disturb' my 2 am sleep with petty prayer requests – Otabil
Travels Ghana would be empty if US gave free visas for a week – Pastor Otabil
Otabil brands Ghanaian media as mediocre; says he’d rather watch animals
Increasing Robbery Cases We’re in full control of crime fight – Interior Minister
Increasing Robbery Cases We’re willing to die for you – Police to Ghanaians
Filthy Accra The people living in Accra are dirty – Pastor Mensa Otabil
New Year President Akufo-Addo meets Christian leaders

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
3 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Controversial Prophet Women sent naked videos seducing to have...bullet
6 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
7 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
10 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's...bullet

Local

Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo, Chief Justice
Moral Character Chief Justice warns judges who misconducts themselves
Ammunitions Upper West police impounds cache of weapons
File Photo
New Scam Thieves pose as preachers to dupe Takoradi residents
Redevelopment €248m approved for Kumasi Central Market