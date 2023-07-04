‘It hasn’t been easy’ – Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star speaks about how he died

According to him, his son passed away after a brief illness on Monday morning at a specialized hospital in Tema despite frantic efforts to save his life.

The bereaved father disclosed that he noticed something was wrong with his son when he came home on vacation in April 2023, and the family then started making efforts to save the situation.

“As a father, it hasn’t been easy. I noticed something was wrong with him when he came on vacation in April [2023]. I promptly started attending to his health concerns, and we conducted numerous tests to determine the cause of his illness until he passed away yesterday morning.” Citinewsroom.com quotes Mr Lutterodt as saying.

The news website further reports a close family friend, Boaz Ayitah as revealing that the late James had plans to study abroad after receiving admission offers from several international universities, but he could not live to fulfil his dream.

The bereaved family said their son “experienced difficulty breathing” before his demise, contrary to erroneous social media reports and videos.

James Lutterodt received acclaim on both national and international levels in 2021 while competing for Keta Senior High Technical School in the prestigious NSMQ.

Although they did not win the ultimate prize and bragging right, their outstanding performance and how they gave the famous schools a run for their money warmed the hearts of many.