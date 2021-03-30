It’s in NDC’s interest for Ofori-Atta to continue as Finance Minister – Asiedu Nketia

“As far as we are concerned, he has messed up so badly that it will inure to the benefit of the NPP if they had a new face but once they have chosen to maintain him, he should be there, continue the mess, which will then pave the way for the NDC to come to power.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta was nominated by President Akufo-Addo for the position of Finance Minister, having served in the same role during the President’s first term.

After two days of vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, his nomination was finally approved by a consensus.

Asiedu Nketia believes calling for a new Finance Minister would have given the NPP an excuse for the “mess they’ve created”.