It's in NDC's interest for Ofori-Atta to continue as Finance Minister – Asiedu Nketia

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that it is in the party’s interest for Ken Ofori-Atta to be retained as Finance Minister.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia believes Mr. Ofori-Atta has messed Ghana’s economy so bad that his retention will rather help the NDC return to power in 2024.

He said this during an interview with Accra-based Class FM on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, in response to why the Minority supported Mr. Ofori-Atta’s approval.

“The party has taken this position because we think that the interest of the NDC will be better served if the President insists on Ofori-Atta becoming the next Finance Minister,” he said.

“As far as we are concerned, he has messed up so badly that it will inure to the benefit of the NPP if they had a new face but once they have chosen to maintain him, he should be there, continue the mess, which will then pave the way for the NDC to come to power.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta was nominated by President Akufo-Addo for the position of Finance Minister, having served in the same role during the President’s first term.

After two days of vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, his nomination was finally approved by a consensus.

Asiedu Nketia believes calling for a new Finance Minister would have given the NPP an excuse for the “mess they’ve created”.

“If a new Finance Minister were to be appointed, at least, he will have a reason to say that: ‘I’m a new person. Give me time to settle and so on before I come to deal with your issues’.

“He will have that breathing space. Unfortunately, Ofori-Atta will not have that breathing space,” the NDC General Secretary added.

Meanwhile, Asiedu Nketia has been appointed to serve on the Parliamentary Service Board.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

