He said just like for all Ghanaians, the lives of legislators must also be protected by the security agencies.

Mr. Iddrisu said this when the leadership of Parliament visited the family of murdered Mfantseman MP, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, on Monday.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator was shot dead last Friday while returning from a campaign trip.

The MPs murder is the latest in a series of attacks that some legislators have faced in recent months.

“It is not asking for too much if we say that MPs’ personal protection and safety be elevated and enhanced for the purpose of securing our lives,” Mr. Iddrisu stated.

The Tamale South MP further called on the security agencies to do their best to bring the perpetrators to book.

“At the appropriate time, we will seek public support guided by the Speaker to demand reforms of police,” he said.

Meanwhile, Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, backed calls for MPs to be given better security.