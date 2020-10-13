The officers are to begin their guard duties with immediate effect and will be protecting the MPs till the end of the year.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery made this known following an in-camera session with the lawmakers.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

He explained that the new arrangement will see each MP assigned with a policeman as bodyguard.

According to him, 800 more officers, who will also operate under the Parliamentary Protection Unit, will be deployed to protect the homes of the MPs.

“Due to the retooling of the security agencies by President Akufo-Addo, the country has more security agencies and security personnel available. So we have proposed that, between now and the end of the year, we are going to provide an additional 200 police personnel to be part of the parliamentary protection unit,” Mr. Dery said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“We are making this arrangement to ensure that the unit attains the status of divisional police command to take care of the Members of Parliament as bodyguards.”

“Ideally to get to where we want to get to means that, subsequently, we should have 800 police added so that each MP will also have security at home in the day and night,” he added.

This follows the killing of the MP for Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, by unknown assailants.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator was shot dead last Friday while returning from a campaign trip.

The MPs murder is the latest in a series of attacks that some legislators have faced in recent months.