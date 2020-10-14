Ambrose Dery said the retooling of the security services allows for more officers to be deployed to protect legislators.

This comes after the Minister earlier announced that 200 police officers will begin their guard duties with immediate effect and will be protecting the MPs till the end of the year.

READ ALSO: Interior Ministry deploys 200 police officers to guard MPs

Ghana's Parliament

“Subsequently, to get to where we want to get to means that, we should have 800 police added so that each MP will also have security at home in the day and night,” Mr. Dery said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“Judges have that, Ministers have that. Indeed, the leadership of Parliament has that. Thanks to the retooling we did, we got adequate police personnel to deal with the 200, but we have to move it further.”

The decision follows the killing of the MP for Mfantseman constituency, Ekow Kwansah Hayford, by unknown assailants.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator was shot dead last Friday while returning from a campaign trip.

The MPs murder is the latest in a series of attacks that some legislators have faced in recent months.