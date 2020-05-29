He argues that looking at the surge in positive cases, it will be premature to lift the restrictions now.

Alex Segbefia, also a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) COVID-19 Technical Team called on the government to "watch and monitor" COVID-19 cases for sufficient data before lifting restrictions to contain the pandemic.

“It’s premature to lift the restrictions on social gathering. We should watch it. The reoccurrence rate is pretty high and even countries that recorded cases way earlier are still struggling with having to deal with the virus."

If one person can infect about 600 people at a sector, it means the virus is highly infectious and therefore if not watched and monitored, we’ll have problems,” the former Minister of Health said.

Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia

There are speculations that government may relax restrictions on measures it instituted including ban on public gathering, religious activities and closure of all schools in the country aimed at preventing and containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Segbefia alleges that currently, “there is no mass testing and there’s a drop in number of contact tracing so, we’re unable to get a better idea of how infected we are” adding, “I don’t believe that the data we have is sufficient to be making certain decisions because if you make those decisions without getting full data from mass testing process, then you could be in difficulties tomorrow.”