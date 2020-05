This comes after an additional 313 new cases. The number of recoveries has also risen to 2,421.

The death toll remains 34.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 5,331

Ashanti Region - 1,160

Western Region - 395

Central Region - 376

Eastern Region - 117

Western North Region - 63

Volta Region - 59

Northern Region - 36

Oti Region - 26

Upper East Region - 26

Upper West Region - 22

North East Region - 2

Savannah Region - 1

Bono Region - 1

Bono East Region - 1

Ahafo Region - 0