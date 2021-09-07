I’ve lost my sexual drive due to Akufo-Addo’s bad governance – Yamoah Ponkoh

In an interview on Okay FM in Accra, Mr. Ponkoh said the escalating food prices in the country is a major source of worry.

He says does not remember the last he had sex with his wife. "Kwame, as am talking to you now, my penis is not even functioning properly. Even when I have desire for women, it doesn't even resurrect to perform its core duty as a man," he bemoaned.

He explained that the president is himself not in charge of the day to day running of the state and that it is only few people who are micromanaging the economy. To him, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo does not have the country at heart because what the president does, has no positive impact on the economy.

"The president is in his ninth month in his second term and has not yet appointed Municipal and District Chief Executives who will see to the day to day administration of the various districts and municipalities. Nothing seem to be working in this country.

"Kwame, I think you should help me see a doctor because I am not sure the president is ready to do anything to help improve the country's economy and better the lives of Ghanaians," he pleaded.

Also, former President John Mahama has slammed the government for the increase in corruption in the country.

According to him, the situation poses a major threat to the economic fortunes of Ghana.

Afrifa Yamoah-Ponkoh's Pulse Ghana

He said the failure by Nana Addo to fight corruption in his government will affect his ability to "guarantee citizens an appreciable standard of living".

Mahama made the remark when he spoke at the NDC Professionals Forum at the Cedi Conference Centre of the University of Ghana on Monday, September 6, 2021.