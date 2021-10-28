According to him, the majority of Ghanaians are suffering from the hardship created by the current government adding that most people have regretted voting for Nana Addo and the NPP if a survey is conducted to ascertain the level of hardship imposed on them.
"I've never seen Ghana as hard as this" under Nana Addo – Brigadier Nunoo-Mensah
Former Chief of Defence Staff and politician, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has asserted that the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made life for the ordinary Ghanaian hard.
Speaking on the high-level youth unemployment in the country where thousands of Ghanaians trooped to the Lavender Hill near Korle Gonno in Accra on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, hoping to be recruited into the Ghana Fire Service, he expressed his disappointment in the government.
He said the "desperate" youth will soon rise against the government.
"I have never seen Ghana as hard as this...The desperation is coming from so many areas," he said on Accra-based Neat FM.
