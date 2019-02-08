According to him, it is against the laws of the Emirati country to secretly film anyone without his or her consent.

Nyantakyi was speaking in an exclusive interview with Net 2 TV – his very first since the ‘Number 12’ documentary was premiered.

The disgraced football administrator said Anas and his TigerEye PI will face jail term in Dubai for secretly filming him.

“Even in the UAE, it is illegal to record anybody without his permission. It is a criminal offence, it is not like here in Ghana. In Ghana we will say breach of the constitution but over there, you will be taken to court and if you are guilty, you are jailed for recording someone without permission,” he said.

“As for him Anas, the report we have made against him, he will have to face those things in future and answer why he will be recording people in Dubai without their permission. It is in Ghana that he can do that and go scot free but it is not possible for him to do that in Dubai.”

Anas’ ‘Number 12’ documentary captured over 77 football officials and referees engaging in various acts of misconduct.

Nyantakyi was hit hardest by the fallout of the exposé, as he lost his position as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

However, the former GFA boss believes his haters at the Association plotted his down fall by paying Tiger Eye PI a whopping sum of $400,000 to undertake the ‘Number 12’ project.

He believes some of the people he used to work with at the GFA were the ones behind the undercover investigative piece.

"People at the FA who wanted to see my back sponsored Anas exposé with $400,000 to do what they did.

"Yes, it was $400,000. What he did was a sponsored. The so-called investigation,” Nyantakyi added.