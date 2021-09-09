The interdiction of the headmaster took effect from September 7, 2021, which will allow a thorough investigation into the incident.
Jachie-Pramso SHS headmaster interdicted for assaulting student
The Ghana Education Service has interdicted the headteacher of Jachie-Pramso Senior High School in the Ashanti Region, Francis Donkor, for mercilessly lashing a female student.
He [Donkor] has been directed to hand over the administration and management of the school to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education.
Background
The SHS female student, Mary Gabriel Amoako, 18, is reported to have been mercilessly beaten by the headmaster last Thursday, September 2, 2021, causing bruises and cuts on her back and shoulders.
According to the report, the grandfather of the girl told the paper that the headmaster gave the final-year student several strokes of the cane after she offered her cardigan to another mate of hers.
Narrating the details, the girl's grandfather, Ofosu, explained that the headmaster had seized the cardigan of one of the students because he was not wearing a school uniform.
This left the student bare-chested and in solidarity with him, friends of Mary pleaded with her to release her cardigan to the boy until he was able to get a school uniform.
