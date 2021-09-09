He [Donkor] has been directed to hand over the administration and management of the school to the Ashanti Regional Director of Education.

Background

The SHS female student, Mary Gabriel Amoako, 18, is reported to have been mercilessly beaten by the headmaster last Thursday, September 2, 2021, causing bruises and cuts on her back and shoulders.

According to the report, the grandfather of the girl told the paper that the headmaster gave the final-year student several strokes of the cane after she offered her cardigan to another mate of hers.

Narrating the details, the girl's grandfather, Ofosu, explained that the headmaster had seized the cardigan of one of the students because he was not wearing a school uniform.