RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Jailbreaks: Adib Saani bemoans porous security at police stations

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani has attributed the repeated cases of jailbreaks to what he termed as porous security arrangements in many police stations across the country.

Jailbreaks: Adib Saani bemoans porous security at police stations

Pulse Ghana

He expressed concern that most police stations do not have CCTV cameras to aid monitoring, making it difficult for the police to thoroughly investigate such cases when they occur.

Recommended articles

In an interview with Asaase Radio, Mr Saani cautioned that absence of stringent security protocols at the various police stations could continuously erode public confidence in the service and rather embolden criminals to perpetuate crime.

Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani
Foreign Policy and Security Analyst, Adib Saani Pulse Ghana

“We keep recording such cases because for many years, we haven’t followed the right security protocols at the various police stations. When you go to any police station, nobody is checked. You will freely walk in and out of the premises so even if you have something to hide or intend causing harm, it becomes easier.”

“It is important that we change the security arrangements in most of our police stations. They host criminals and members of gangs and fellow gang members might want to stage audacious attacks on the police as reprisal or get their member released. So the police should always be on guard,” he said.

Mr Saani’s remarks follow another incident at the Zenu Atadeka Police Cells in the Ashaiman Municipality where 12 inmates escaped from the cell on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Separate operations conducted by the police however led to the re-arrest of seven of the escapees while five suspects who escaped from the same police station remain at large.

Reacting to the incident, Mr Saani said he was not surprised that the issue had reoccurred, cautioning that more cases are likely to occur “if the fundamental issues at the police stations are not addressed.”

He recalled that during a similar incident at the Kwabenya Police Station in 2018, government assured that CCTV cameras would be installed in all police stations to enhance security – a promise which is yet to be fulfilled.

He called on the Police hierarchy to pay critical attention to the issue and institute measures to help nip the canker in the bud.

“Before you enter a police station, at least you should be subjected to some metal checks. Some security protocol would have to be followed. Unfortunately, we see people walk in and out. People are even able to enter police stations armed without really coming to perform any procedure that requires him bear an arm,” he lamented.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Triplets who married the same day welcome baby boys within the same period (photos)

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]