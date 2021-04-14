Jailbreaks: Adib Saani bemoans porous security at police stations

“It is important that we change the security arrangements in most of our police stations. They host criminals and members of gangs and fellow gang members might want to stage audacious attacks on the police as reprisal or get their member released. So the police should always be on guard,” he said.

Mr Saani’s remarks follow another incident at the Zenu Atadeka Police Cells in the Ashaiman Municipality where 12 inmates escaped from the cell on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Separate operations conducted by the police however led to the re-arrest of seven of the escapees while five suspects who escaped from the same police station remain at large.

Reacting to the incident, Mr Saani said he was not surprised that the issue had reoccurred, cautioning that more cases are likely to occur “if the fundamental issues at the police stations are not addressed.”

He recalled that during a similar incident at the Kwabenya Police Station in 2018, government assured that CCTV cameras would be installed in all police stations to enhance security – a promise which is yet to be fulfilled.