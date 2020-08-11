General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu alleged that Johnson Asiedu Nketia aided over 60 Ivorians to register in the Bono Region.

According to him, Mr. Nketia intimidated police officers and insisted that they allow the foreigners to partake in the just ended voter registration exercise.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

“Unfortunately for him as they finished registering and were returning, the tyre got burst and the security agencies were alerted,” John Boadu said during a press conference on Monday.

“They and realised that 66 Ivorians had managed to cross with the help of Asiedu Nketia and his party to register and vote in the upcoming.”

The NPP General Secretary also rejected claims that President Akufo-Addo is leading the country towards chaos.

He said such claims, which were made by John Mahama, lack merit and must be ignored.

“Akufo-Addo has been instrumental in maintaining peace and tranquillity in this country including Dabgon since he came into office.”

“He will be the last to want to disturb the peace the country is enjoying. We must therefore completely and totally reject Mahama’s hate for votes campaign and look for the real facts,” Mr. Boadu added.