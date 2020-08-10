John Boadu said such claims, which were made by John Mahama, lack merit and must be ignored.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, he said the President is committed to maintaining the peace in Ghana.



“Akufo-Addo has been instrumental in maintaining peace and tranquillity in this country including Dabgon since he came into office,” Mr. Boadu said.

“He will be the last to want to disturb the peace the country is enjoying. We must therefore completely and totally reject Mahama’s hate for votes campaign and look for the real facts.”

John Mahama had claimed that the Akufo-Addo government has put Ghana on a “slippery slope of chaos.”

“The way things are going, we see vigilantes, thugs and intimation and harassment, we are on a slippery slope towards chaos and we need to arrest that… We will bring things to normal,” the former President told Woezor TV.

However, John Boadu accused Mahama of trying to spread hate in a bid to win votes from Ghanaians.

“The fact tells us that at the end of the mass registration exercise, the Volta Region was among the highest performing regions and there is also no evidence that there was an eligible registrant in the Volta Region who has been denied the opportunity to register. Let us not allow John Mahama to fool us with his hate for the vote,” the NPP General Secretary said.