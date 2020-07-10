According to the NPP scribe, the NDC General Secretary is still peeved for being snubbed by John Mahama as running mate for the 2020 general elections.

John Boadu contends that the decision to bypass Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito is an unfortunate one.

“If the 2020 election depends on only Asiedu Nketia and me, there will be a tie because maybe he will only vote for the NDC Parliamentary Candidate.”

“Asiedu Nketia was interested in the Running Mate slot but he was not successful. Since he was sidelined for the Running Mate position, I am not sure he will vote for John Mahama but I am sure of voting for Nana Akufo-Addo and my Parliamentary Candidate and so at least, if the election will be between Asiedu Nketia and I, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will still win with certainty because I will vote for him but with Asiedu Nketia, I am not sure he will vote for John Mahama because he is very angry with his Presidential Candidate,” he stressed.

To him, Asiedu Nketia is not happy with the choice of Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as the Running Mate and would have considered his selection as a form of pension package for dedicated service.

" . . the way he has suffered for the party and wanted to attain that height in the party; to lose that opportunity to someone, who cannot even campaign, anybody in his shoes will be angry,” he reiterated.