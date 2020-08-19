The NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency donated several packs of food to the victims.

Last Friday’s fire outbreak at Shiashie ravaged over 100 structures, rendering hundreds of squatters homeless.

The fire is said to have started around 8:00pm, with personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service struggling to immediately put it out.

It is unknown what caused the fire, but eyewitnesses say they heard a large explosion from a fuse.

Dumelo was one of the first to rush to the scene after the incident and called on Ghanaians to pray for all the victims.

And he has now revealed that he has been feeding persons who were affected by the fire outbreak.

“Over the past few days, we have constantly fed the residents of Shiashie who were affected by the fire,” the actor cum politician wrote on Twitter.