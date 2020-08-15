John Dumelo rushed to the scene after the incident and called on Ghanaians to pray for all the victims.

The inferno started on Friday evening, destroying several kiosks which serve as shelter for some squatters in the area.

The fire is said to have started around 8:00pm, with personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service struggling to immediately put it out.

It is unknown what caused the fire, but eyewitnesses say they heard a large explosion from a fuse.

In a Twitter post, Dumelo shared a photo of the area burned to ashes and called for prayers for the victims.

“Please say a prayer for Shiahie fire victims,” the actor cum politician tweeted.

This follows the destruction of least five stores by a fire outbreak at the Takoradi Market Circle in the Western region.

The fire is said to have started around 12:30 am on Saturday, 15th August 2020, on the Kingston Avenue at the market.