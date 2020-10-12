The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) parliamentary candidate believes he should have been allowed to dredge the drains in the constituency.

He said nothing has been done about the floods despite the Municipal Assembly stopping him from dredging the gutters some months ago.

In a Facebook post, the actor cum politician promised to fix the situation when he’s elected MP for the constituency.

“How long can we continue to leave our West land people in this situation when it rains?” Dumelo wrote after visiting some flooded areas on Saturday.

“When we attempted fixing this, we were stopped, yet those who stopped us are yet to do something about this in Ayawaso West. Take my word, I will fix this when elected!”

It will be recalled that in June, Dumelo started dredging a major gutter which has been causing floods in the West Legon area when it rains.

The 35-year-old hired some excavators to dredge the gutter and to rid it of the choked refuse.

However, after two days, he disclosed that the Aywaso West Municipal Assembly had ordered him to stop.

Meanwhile, the Assembly later denied stopping him from dredging the gutters, insisting they only asked him to follow due process and seek the needed approval.