This was disclosed by the Principal Meteorologist at the GMA Felicity Ahafianyo, in an interview with TV3.

She said the torrential rains which have been experienced in the last few days are likely to continue till the end of October.

“From today to tomorrow, rain is still in the forecast,” Mrs. Ahafianyo, who is in charge of central analysis at the GMA, said.

“We will have rains up to the end of October. And the point here is that almost all the regions is still in the forecast for rains.”

The Greater Accra region has been experiencing heavy rains, which have caused floods in some communities.

Mrs. Ahafianyo said the other regions will also be hit by rainstorms in the coming days.

“For now, in general terms, yes, there is rain for every area in all the regions that I have mentioned. If they don’t get it today, tomorrow they will get it,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has said Saturday’s rainstorm is responsible for the power outages experienced in some parts of Accra.

In a statement, ECG said its engineers are working to ensure that power is returned to all the affected areas.