John Mahama advocates for support of wealth creation in Africa

Reymond Awusei Johnson

John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana, delivered a compelling message during the Afro-Heritage Conference and Awards in Lagos, Nigeria.

John Mahama Honored

Addressing the audience, Mahama emphasized the importance of fostering an environment that encourages wealth creation among Africans.

Mahama expressed concern over government actions that hinder the growth of businesses, particularly those owned by Africans. He highlighted the detrimental impact of targeting businesses based on political affiliations, stressing that such actions impede economic progress and limit the emergence of wealthy African entrepreneurs.

During a panel discussion at the conference, Mahama asserted, "We must not be afraid for our business people to succeed, we must not be afraid to have rich Africans."

He urged governments to refrain from undermining businesses established by their political opponents, emphasizing the need to believe in African entrepreneurial potential.

Mahama underscored the significance of resilience in the face of challenges, noting that adversity often presents opportunities for growth and innovation. He urged African leaders to prioritize investment in young people, emphasizing the role of innovation in addressing the needs of ordinary citizens across the continent.

By advocating for a supportive environment for businesses and emphasizing the importance of investing in youth, Mahama conveyed a message of hope and empowerment for the African community.

His insights shed light on the critical role of government policies in fostering economic development and nurturing entrepreneurship in Africa.

