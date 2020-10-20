According to him, the President has failed woefully in his fight against illegal mining activities in the country.

Mahama said this should warrant Akufo-Addo’s resignation after he willingly put his Presidency on the line in the fight against galamsey.

John Mahama

“If he has put his tenure on the line then he probably shouldn’t be running for the next presidency, he should be resigning by now,” he said, as quoted by the Theghanareport.

In 2017, the Akufo-Addo government waged a war on illegal mining activities, locally known as galamsey, and placed a temporal ban on small-scale mining.

The Operation Vanguard taskforce was subsequently set up to guard the various illegal mining sites.

The President subsequently declared that he was putting his Presidency on the line to tackle the menace.

“I have said it in the Cabinet, and perhaps this is the first time I am making this public, that I am prepared to put my Presidency on the line on this matter.”

“It will be a betrayal of the trust imposed on me if I fail to end this,” Akufo-Addo said.

However, recent reports indicate that illegal mining activities are still ongoing in some parts of the country.

Mahama accused the President of allowing party supporters to engage in small scale mining activities despite a national ban on such activities.

He alleged that galamseyers who are not members of the ruling NPP are the only ones who have been stopped from operating.