In a post on social media, Mahama disclosed that he has called the Vice President to mourn with him.
John Mahama consoles Bawumia on the loss of his mother
Former President John Dramani Mahama has sent out a commiseration message to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the death of his mother.
He wrote: “I just got off the phone with my brother, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to console him and the entire family on the loss of their mother, Hajia Mariama Bawumia earlier this morning. May Allah grant her a peaceful rest.”
The Vice President’s mum passed on earlier this morning after a long illness.
Hajia Bawumia’s late husband, the statesman Mumuni Bawumia, was a founder member of the Northern People’s Party (NPP), one of the groupings that came together to form the United Party, a precursor of the present-day NPP.
Mumuni Bawumia also served as the chairman of the Council of State under President Jerry John Rawlings between 1992 and 2000, the first eight years of the Fourth Republic. A teacher and lawyer, he was also paramount chief of Kperiga in the Northern Region.
According to Muslim tradition, she is scheduled for burial tomorrow, Tuesday September 14, 2021 in Walewale in the North East Region.
