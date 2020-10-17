He noted that complains by the NDC over the EC’s conduct in the build up to the December polls are justified.

Mahama said this when he addressed some party supporters at Abura in Cape Coast as part of his tour of the Central region.

READ ALSO: I don’t hate Jean Mensa; I just want her to do her job – Mahama

John Mahama

“We are not trouble makers. We want to make sure that all of us believe in this election so that if you win or lose, you are prepared to accept,” he said.

“But when we complain, they think that we are just causing trouble. This can lead this nation to chaos because I said it, on December 7 when this election is flawed, we will not accept it. Who accepts a flawed election? Nobody.

“And everything the electoral commission is doing is showing that we are heading to a flawed election.”

Mahama further stated that his criticism of the EC is aimed at getting the commission to do its job properly.

According to him, he does not hate or dislike EC Chair Jean Mensa, as suggested by some quarters.

“I don’t hate Jean Mensa, I don’t hate Bossman Asare; all the commissioners, I don’t dislike them. But I want them to do their job well and that is why we have IPAC.

“IPAC is supposed to advise you and now you treat IPAC as if it’s an enemy. This is a warning to Ghanaians. If we don’t take care, the EC will lead us into a ditch,” Mahama added.