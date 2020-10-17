The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said he does not hate or dislike EC Chair Jean Mensa.

Mahama said this when he addressed some party supporters at Abura in Cape Coast as part of his tour of the Central region.

John Mahama

He warned that if care is not taken, the EC may lead the country into a ditch during the December polls.

“I don’t hate Jean Mensa, I don’t hate Bossman Asare; all the commissioners, I don’t dislike them. But I want them to do their job well and that is why we have IPAC,” the former President said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“IPAC is supposed to advise you and now you treat IPAC as if it’s an enemy. This is a warning to Ghanaians. If we don’t take care, the EC will lead us into a ditch.”

Mahama is on record to have previously stated that the NDC will not accept the results of a flawed election.

He reiterated his stance, saying the party is only interested in ensuring that the December polls are fair and acceptable by all.

"We're not troublemakers. We’re not troublemakers. We, NDC party, want peace. We want to make sure that all of us believe in this election, so that if you win or lose, you’re prepared to accept it.

"But when we say it, they think that we are just causing trouble. But this can lead this nation to chaos because I've said it that this occasion, December 7th, if this election is flawed, we will not accept it. We will not accept it. Who accepts a flawed election? Nobody,” he added.