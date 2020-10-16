He said the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed to fight against armed robberies adding that armed robberies have become commonplace in Ghana.

According to him, "There are no curfews in many parts of Ghana but you can’t leave home at night, otherwise, armed robbers will pounce on you and rob or kill you.

There's insecurity in this country...President Akufo-Addo has lost the war against armed robbery."

Speaking to party supporters at Gomoa Dawurampong as part of his tour of the Central Region, he stated that "When we look on the Accra-Cape Coast road, armed robbers have taken that portion into their hands by blocking it to rob passengers and drivers which shouldn't be so but the NPP government has closed his mind on this situation Ghanaians are going through.

READ MORE: Western Togoland secessionist leaders arrested

"If Ghanaians give me the nod to become President of Ghana, I'm not going to give weapons to vigilantes, Invisible Forces and Delta Forces, to kill my beloved people of Ghana but will rather give weapons to police and the army to fight armed robbers adding that actions of the robberies these days has created a huge hole in Ghanaians heart."

"For all you know, it is these same vigilantes they’ve been training at Bundase that are the one perpetrating the armed robberies at night.

"But the NDC will stop all that if we come to power because they say Ghana is the safest country in West Africa but where is that safety now?" he ask.

"These days, people are scared to venture out at night.

"So, if the NDC returns to power by the grace of God, we’ll give you development, which we are known for.

"We'll fix your roads, extend electricity to your communities, give you potable water, build schools, build hospitals.

"Our main agenda is to create jobs because it is heartbreaking to go finish school and not have a job and still be a burden on your parents.

"So, we will bring development but our aim is to create jobs for our youth. We’ll recruit the youth into the police service, army, forestry commission, or anywhere they want to work," Mahama noted.