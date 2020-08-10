The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer said he has observed that the youth’s biggest challenge is unemployment.

Mahama said he will, therefore, address the youth unemployment situation in the country should he be voted back into power.

John Mahama

“In Ghana, we have a youth bulge and we are sitting on a youth time bomb,” the former President said on Woezor TV.

“That is why my main thrust of seeking leadership again is on finding jobs for our young people. All those young people you see; the main concern and challenge they have is non-availability of jobs.”

Mahama recently pledged to create one million jobs within his first term of office if the NDC wins the 2020 polls.

He explained that his erstwhile government focused on social and economic infrastructure development, and the next step will be to create jobs for the youth.

“When I got into office, it was social and economic infrastructure development and so I made huge investments in infrastructure,” he said.

“In my next administration, everything will be geared towards jobs. It is to create jobs for the young people.”

Mahama added that his next government will inject $10 billion into the industry sector of the economy to create about three hundred thousand jobs in a year.