Journalists sacked from courtroom ahead of ruling on Achimota School Vs Rasta students case

However, according to a report by Joy News, the Court Clerk directed all journalists to move out of the courtroom ahead of the ruling.

The report added that the clerk failed to give any tangible reason, aside from saying the directive was “from above”.

Citi FM journalist Vivian Kai Lokko also took to Twitter to express shock at the court's decision to eject journalists ahead of the ruling.

It will be recalled that, in March, the Achimota School came under the spotlight after the school denied admission to two male students who were spotting dreadlocks.

Ras Aswad Nkrabeah, a father of one of the teenagers with dreadlocks, took to Facebook to reveal his bewilderment at the school’s decision.

His rants soon attracted national attention, with several Ghanaians expressing their outrage at the school’s decision.

However, the Achimota School refused to admit students despite an extensive meeting between management, officials of GES and the parents of the two boys.