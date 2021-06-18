Joy FM lied about my statement in Parliament - Dominic Nitiwul

In an exclusive interview with Paul Adom-Otchere on Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV, he accused the Kokomlemle based station of peddling mischief and propaganda against him and the President.

Hon. Nitiwul, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bimbila said he was misquoted as saying President Akufo-Addo cannot shower on the presidential jet.

"I didn't say that. I'm very saddened by the state of journalism in the country. Myjoyonline was just doing propaganda against the President. I will never say that and no Minister of state will say that on such a serious issue."

Dominic Nitiwul bemoaned the current state of journalism education in the country and hinted that he will petition the National Media Commission on the matter.

"I made a general statement on the state of the current presidential jet, therefore, I was surprised to see a headline by Joy FM which limits it to President Akufo-Addo. The statement I made can be extended to former President John Mahama who has also used the presidential jet. I will petition the National Media Commission to make sure the right thing is done on this matter. I have told them to withdraw the story and apologize ", he said.

The Minister also explained that Ghana is in need of a new multi-purpose jet that can save the country a lot of money.

He explained that due to the limitations of the current presidential jet, the state spends over $100 million on chartered flights for troops, sportsmen and other state VIPs.

Hon. Nitiwul was in Parliament to update Ghanaians on the presidential jet after the Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, filed an urgent question on Thursday, May 27, demanding full disclosure on the issue.

He said since the President was embarking on a reputable business trip in multiple destinations, France, Belgium, South Africa, and back to the country, he required a large entourage.

"In practical experience since the aircraft was acquired in 2010 whenever the aircraft is travelling to the eastern part of United States or Asia, the aircraft will not load through more than eight plus the luggage. So it depends on where it is going and the payload with it."

“Secondly, I have also said the aircraft has to do refuelling stops, and also in this Covid-19, when you are travelling to multiple destinations like the President’s recent travel, the Falcon couldn’t have been taken because he would have had to do technical stops which are not desirable.

“Again, when he is travelling with more than 20 people for a business trip, as he has done and brought huge sums of money for this nation, he will need more than just a Falcon, otherwise, the others would have to go a day ahead before the president to prepare themselves.”

President Akufo-Addo was accused by Okudzeto-Ablakwa for engaging in profligacy by hiring a $15,000 per hour private jet for his recent foreign trips.