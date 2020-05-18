Over the weekend, of the 5,735 cases recorded in the country, recoveries stood at 1,754 with 29 deaths.

Health authorities said 1,000 more people are expected to recover in the coming days.

The high recovery rate has got a section of the Ghanaian public raising doubts over the credibility of the numbers.

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, questioned the recovery rate as released by officials and wondered how it came about.

"How the hell did 790 more people recover overnight!!… We need to put these numbers to strict proof!" she tweeted.

But Ghanaians responded to her tweet, with insults, taking her to the cleaners.

Some described her comments as heartless, saying she was hoping for many people to die so the NDC can play cheap propaganda out of it.

A Twitter user said, "She wants more people to die so that she and uncle can finally get a campaign message".

Below are tweets from some Ghanaians.

Tweet

Twitter post