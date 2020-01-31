He said his Ministry is installing a 912 KWp solar power plant at the Jubilee House that will be completed in June.

The Minister for Energy, Peter Amewu, made the disclosure when he paid a working visit to the Jubilee House to inspect the ongoing installation works of the solar system at the Jubilee House, a project that is being carried out by Strategic Security System Limited (SSS), a wholly Ghanaian owned solar company.

The Energy Minister in an interview with the press after his inspection tour on top of the reception building of the Jubilee House indicated that the contract price of the entire project is one million, four hundred and ninety – four thousand three hundred and fifty US dollars ($1,494,350.00).

Jubilee house

“Having visited the site, I am very much impressed about progress on site. This work is part of government agenda towards inclusion of renewable energy in our energy mix. As government, we believe in the importance of renewable. We have a target of ten percent (10%) as a proportion of our energy mix within 2020.

Already, we are behind that schedule. The President did promise in his last State of the Nation Address to Ghanaians that Jubilee House is going to be feed on renewable. I am encouraging the contractors to go ahead with the speed at which they are going about this project” the Energy Minister, Peter Amewu said.

The Minister in his interaction with the Project Contractor revealed that all the PV panels for the installations have all been delivered to site and looking at the speed at which the contractor is going, they should be able completed on or before the scheduled time of June 2020.