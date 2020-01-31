The current fee for expedited application us GH¢100, while that of a standard application is GH¢50.

This comes after Parliament approved an upward review of passport application fees.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said passport fees for booklets with 32 pages will now cost GH¢100 while fees for the newly introduced booklets with 48 pages will cost GH¢150 effective February 1.

For expedited services, passport fees for booklets with 32 pages will now cost GH¢There has also been a review for fees required for the attestation of legal documents from GH¢25 to GH¢37.50.

Travel certificates will also now cost GH¢37 up from GHS25.150 while fees for booklets with 48 pages will cost GH¢200.

The cost of processing passports in Ghana used to be GH¢50 and GH¢100 for regular and express services respectively.