GAF replaces entire Accra recruitment team as it probes El-Wak stampede

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has replaced the entire recruitment team responsible for the 2025/2026 intake in the Greater Accra Region to conduct a fair and independent investigation into the circumstances leading to the El-Wak stampede.

According to the press release from the GAF, the recruitment exercise will resume on Thursday, 20 November 2025, with new measures in place to prevent a recurrence of the chaotic scenes recorded earlier

As part of the overhaul, Commodore F.A. Nyarko, Colonel F. Kusi-Darko, and Colonel GB Eduah have taken over as Director General, Human Resource, Director Manpower, and Director Information Technology, respectively. Their appointments form part of a broader move to ensure a fair process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The GAF emphasized that the decision to replace the team is to ensure that the Inquiry proceeds without interference and to guarantee accountability. It assured the public that “anyone found culpable from the Inquiry will be sanctioned accordingly.”

Meanwhile, the recruitment process in the Greater Accra Region will now be conducted across eight sub-centres situated within five major locations: El-Wak Stadium, Nicholson Park at Burma Camp, the Air Force Base at Burma Camp, TRADOC at Teshie, and the Eastern Naval Command in Tema. Each centre is scheduled to handle applicants in batches of 600, with reporting dates and locations to be communicated via SMS.

READ ALSO: Interior Minister Announces New Recruitment Measures to Prevent Overcrowding and Ensure Safe Screening

ADVERTISEMENT

The GAF further cautioned that friends and relatives will not be permitted at the centres to reduce congestion. Applicants who do not receive a text message by Thursday are advised to contact the helpline or check the recruitment portal for verification.

All injured persons will continue to receive free medical care at the 37 Military Hospital and will be considered for a special recruitment package upon full recovery. In addition, the Ghana Armed Forces will provide a similar package to the families of the deceased.

GAF has called for the cooperation of the general public as it works to improve safety and efficiency in the ongoing recruitment exercise.