Judicial Service implements court shift system to address case backlog

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a bid to tackle the backlog of pending cases nationwide, the Judicial Service of Ghana has introduced a court shift system.

Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Torkornoo
Chief Justice (CJ) Gertrude Torkornoo

The initiative aims to alleviate the burden of numerous pending cases, with some courts reported to have over 600 such cases.

Pamela Koranteng, the Judicial Secretary, announced the implementation of the court shift system in a statement addressed to eight selected courts. These courts have been identified as having a significant backlog of cases.

The primary objective of this initiative is to reduce the backlog and expedite the dispensation of justice. Under the new system, courts will operate in two shifts: a morning session from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and an afternoon session from 2:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The eight courts chosen to pilot the shift system include High Court 1 and High Court 2 in Adentan, High Court 1 in Amasaman, Circuit Court in Weija, District Court in La, District Court in Teshie, and District Courts A&B in Madina, as well as the High Court in Nsawam.

This move by the Judicial Service underscores its commitment to improving the efficiency of the judicial process and ensuring timely resolution of cases. It is hoped that the implementation of the court shift system will lead to a more expeditious dispensation of justice and contribute to reducing the backlog of pending cases in the Ghanaian judicial system.

Court shift system
Court shift system Pulse Ghana
