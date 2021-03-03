According to him, "There are so many issues which arrive out of this letter, this threat, which has been issued, allegedly on behalf of the Judicial Service.

"The statement does not even clarify what is an offence and what is not an offence...It's just a vague threat intended to cow us."

His reactions come after the Judicial Service advised the media to be measured in their reportage on the case.

The Service is particularly concerned about what it described as hateful, spiteful, and offensive statements against the seven Justices of the Supreme Court hearing the election petition.

The warning addressed to some specific media houses was contained in a statement released by the solicitors for the service, Sory@Law, and signed by its managing partner, Thaddeus Sory.

"Apart from the fact that these statements and speeches directly mention some of the Justices hearing the petition, a number of your publications directly insinuate that the decisions of the Justices presiding over the matter are motivated by factors outside legal principles and proper judicial consideration.

"The focus of the statements and speeches, therefore, patently insinuate that the decisions are motivated by matters unrelated to the rules and principles in accordance with which justice is delivered, but are motivated by corrupt factors and devoid of any legal justification and/or reasoning," the statement said.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) on Monday, March 1, 2021, Kwesi Pratt said "We [media] are not responsible for the anger in our society.

"The anger in our society has been caused by the irresponsibility of those at the helm of affairs in all departments of the nation and we cannot be held responsibility for the irresponsibility of our leaders."

"We cannot be held responsible for the irresponsibility of all the sectors of the society.

"If there's anger in the society which needs to be addressed, let us find the root cause of that anger and deal with it collectively as a people and we must deal with it as journalists, as doctors, as engineers, as drivers, as masons, as carpenters and as all citizens of this country.

"We will not allow ourselves to be held as scapegoats for the misbehaviour and irresponsibility of national leadership," he added.